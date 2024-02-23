Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.71. Enovix shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,732,907 shares traded.

ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enovix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enovix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

