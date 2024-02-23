Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $11.78

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $10.71. Enovix shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 1,732,907 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ENVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.78.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX
Enovix Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Enovix
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,643,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enovix by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enovix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dell Technologies breaks out ahead of earnings release
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.