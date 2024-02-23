EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar General by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 283.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,077,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,346,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,278,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.43. 251,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.76. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

