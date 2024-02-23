EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 396 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 50,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,779. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.94 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,474,274.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,018 shares of company stock valued at $2,475,578 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

