EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 511 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.74. 649,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,553. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.