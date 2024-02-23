EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 156.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJUL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.53. 635,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $445.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

