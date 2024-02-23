EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $443,000 Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 824,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after acquiring an additional 625,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after acquiring an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after acquiring an additional 427,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth about $31,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Ashland Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ASH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 49,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $105.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

