EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $561,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.16. 515,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,481. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.29. The company has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

