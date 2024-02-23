EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $575,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 157.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. 477,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

