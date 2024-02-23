EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,954,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,821,000 after buying an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.12.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 904,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,646. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

