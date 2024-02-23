EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $782,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $12.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $670.99. 138,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $687.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

