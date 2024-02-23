EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $874,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 299.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SYK traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.32. 191,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $357.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 38.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.