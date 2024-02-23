EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,975,000 after buying an additional 1,209,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,354,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,976,000 after buying an additional 354,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 660,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,602. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $139.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

