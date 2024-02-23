EPG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 42,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in Truist Financial by 19.0% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 1,380,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 79,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,054,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,169,000 after buying an additional 970,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 332,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 2,048,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,890,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

