EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,088 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Alcoa Price Performance

Alcoa stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,336,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,479. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

