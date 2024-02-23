EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of FedEx by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,159 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $107,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,437 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDX traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $243.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,972. The firm has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $285.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.89 and its 200 day moving average is $253.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Stephens lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

