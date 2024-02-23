EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,214 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,214 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $127.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $111.83 and a 12-month high of $139.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

