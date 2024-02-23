EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. 382,762 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average is $116.87.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

