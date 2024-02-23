EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,866 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after buying an additional 2,097,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $564.90. The stock had a trading volume of 341,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,729. The company has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $542.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $593.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total value of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,547 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.62, for a total transaction of $3,054,289.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,608 shares in the company, valued at $24,011,436.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,277 shares of company stock worth $16,886,384. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

