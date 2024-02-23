EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,408 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 388,730 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in United Bankshares by 13,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in United Bankshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,220,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,540,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in United Bankshares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after buying an additional 61,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.