EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $76.26. The stock had a trading volume of 220,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,250. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.