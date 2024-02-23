Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SenesTech, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of SenesTech in a research note issued on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SenesTech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SenesTech in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

SNES stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

