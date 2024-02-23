Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Palo Alto Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi anticipates that the network technology company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.59.

PANW stock opened at $267.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $176.30 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $114,709,000 after buying an additional 210,340 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

