Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 2.4 %

Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

