Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Tops $25.70 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.74 billion and approximately $159.94 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25.70 or 0.00050176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,217.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.20 or 0.00513890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.26 or 0.00133283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00241888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00146451 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00026188 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,695,704 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.