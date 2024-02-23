Evercore ISI Boosts Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $138.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.55.

SRPT stock opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $159.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,990,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

