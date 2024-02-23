Evercore ISI Boosts Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target to $28.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

SKT opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Tanger has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.04%.

In other news, insider Steven B. Tanger sold 64,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,637,406.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,062,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

