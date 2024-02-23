Evercore ISI Raises Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $112.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.78. The stock had a trading volume of 931,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 84.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

