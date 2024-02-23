Evercore ISI Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.74. The stock had a trading volume of 390,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,360. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,907,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 106,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 83,202 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

