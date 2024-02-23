Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Shares Gap Up to $29.77

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.77, but opened at $32.75. Evolent Health shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 258,344 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Evolent Health Trading Up 9.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,821,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,429,000 after purchasing an additional 226,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,156,000 after buying an additional 667,658 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after buying an additional 449,664 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,865,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,448,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,175 shares during the period.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

