Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Up 4.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.72. 586,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,219,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Specifically, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,033,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after purchasing an additional 265,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,251,000 after purchasing an additional 924,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.