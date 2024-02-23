Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Exelon has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

EXC stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

