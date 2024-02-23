Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Darrin L. Talley Sells 2,400 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $103.58. 5,968,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,961,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The firm has a market cap of $410.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.