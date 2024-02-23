Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Buys C$107,998.40 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

TSE:FFH opened at C$1,370.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,208.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$863.55 and a 52-week high of C$1,428.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of C$31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $19.871 per share. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,641.67.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

