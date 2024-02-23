Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director Buys C$107,998.40 in Stock

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director Christine N. Mclean purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1,349.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,998.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$795,138.22.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.8 %
TSE:FFH opened at C$1,370.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,293.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1,208.45. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of C$863.55 and a 52-week high of C$1,428.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of C$31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87.
Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $19.871 per share. This is an increase from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.19%.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
