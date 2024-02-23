Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 500,400 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,817,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,400 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.94% of HashiCorp worth $41,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCP opened at $21.61 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,425.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,020,067.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,563,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 783,534 shares of company stock valued at $18,196,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

