Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 10,643 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $54,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

