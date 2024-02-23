Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,958 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $57,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,013,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $133.44 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

