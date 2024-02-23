Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $340.34 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.92.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

