Federated Hermes Inc. Has $38.87 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $38,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE VLO opened at $139.78 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

