Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of MongoDB worth $46,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Capital One Financial upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 7,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.03, for a total value of $3,106,797.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,503,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,184 shares of company stock valued at $26,222,860 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $449.98 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

