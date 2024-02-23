Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Tyler Technologies worth $53,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,575,155. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $436.60 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.83.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

