Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.97% of YETI worth $40,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.59.

YETI Trading Down 1.3 %

YETI opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

