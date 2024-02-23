Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 145.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 864,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 512,083 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $49,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Incyte by 132.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

