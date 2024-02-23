Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,087 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of Rogers worth $47,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 63.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,308,000 after acquiring an additional 564,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ROG opened at $114.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 0.73. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). Rogers had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

