Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 132,525 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,525 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $55,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 91,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,235,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $415.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

