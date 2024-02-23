Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,768 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 587,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,768 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $40,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $80.09 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

