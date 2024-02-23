Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,416 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.33% of AECOM worth $38,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $94.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 198.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

