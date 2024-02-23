Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 50,376 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,376 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.45% of Floor & Decor worth $43,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 28.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $113.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.24.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

