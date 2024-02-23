Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,754. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GSM. TheStreet downgraded Ferroglobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

