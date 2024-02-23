Fetch.ai (FET) 1-Day Volume Reaches $315.94 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $952.29 million and $315.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00070958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007648 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 832,262,598 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

