Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of FNF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,392. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,361,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

